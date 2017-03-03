Celebrating the LA Galaxy Home Opener

The LA Galaxy 2017 MLS Season Opener is this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the StubHub Center. The LA Galaxy will open the 2017 Major League Soccer season this Saturday, March 4 at StubHub Center with a 1 p.m. PT match against FC Dallas. LA Galaxy Head Coach Curt Onalfo will lead the Galaxy in his first match in charge of the Galaxy after taking over this off season. The Galaxy are the only club to win five MLS Cup trophies. Led by Giovani dos Santos and Jermaine Jones, the Galaxy will look to capture their sixth MLS Cup during the 2017 season. Tickets to the Galaxy’s home opener are on sale now.
