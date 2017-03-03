Mother, 4-Year-Old Child Killed in Crash Into Aqueduct; Search Resumes for Missing 3-Year-Old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a dive team returned Friday to search for another possible victim of a car that crashed into an aqueduct in Hesperia the night before, one of the children that was rescued Thursday night has died at a local hospital, a family member told KTLA Friday.

Four people, including three children, were believed to be inside the car when it crashed through a rail near Main Street at about 6:45 p.m. before landing in the waters below.

Rescuers arrived to find the car submerged in the aqueduct and pronounced a woman dead at the scene.

One child was ejected in the crash and a second was pulled from the water by a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department dive team, according to officials.

Both children were transported to a local hospital.

Rescuers were unable to find a third child believed to be in the car at the time of the crash, but returned Friday morning to resume the search.

Officials have not given the names of any of the people involved in crash, but an uncle of the children identified the occupants as Christina Abbott and her three children, Elijah, Jeremiah and Noah.

The oldest child, Elijah, was taken to Loma Linda hospital and was expected to be OK, Steve Abbott said.

Elijah, who is about 9 years old, was in “good spirits” and even asked for Skittles and Sprite, he said.

The child rescued from the water, identified by Steve Abbott as 4-year-old Jeremiah, died at the hospital, he said.

Noah, the child who was still missing Friday morning, is 3 years old, Steve Abbott said.

“Those kids were just something else … They were full of life. They were happy … It’s hard,” he said.

The crash occurred only about a mile from the family’s home in Hesperia, according to Steve Abbott.

The father of the children was not in the car at the time of the crash, but was at the hospital with Elijah Friday, Steve Abbott said.

“My brother is destroyed by all this. He’s lost right now,” Steve Abbott said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral and burial costs.