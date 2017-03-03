Family, Whittier Community to Gather for Funeral in Honor of Slain Officer Keith Boyer

Family, friends and community members in Whittier will gather Friday to attend the funeral of slain police Officer Keith Boyer.

Boyer, a 27-year veteran of the Whittier Police Department, was killed in a shootout after responding to a traffic collision on Feb. 20.

Friday’s funeral service for Boyer will be held at Calvary Chapel, located at 12808 Woodruff Avenue in Downey, and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The service will be immediately followed by a procession to Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary at 3888 Workman Mill Road in Whittier, where a 21-gun salute and a Missing Man Flyover will be part of the graveside services.

Boyer was hired by the department in 1989 and spent time as a dispatcher, jailer and reserve before becoming a police officer in 1990.

Immediately following his death, Boyer was described as “the best of the best,” by Whittier Police Chief Jeff A. Piper. “He was respected for his many years of experience and younger officers looked to him for advice and guidance, so did his sergeants.”

Boyer was the department’s first death since the late 1970s.

He leaves behind grown children, played the drums in a band and had recently been talking about retirement, Piper said the day Boyer was killed.

California Pizza Kitchen locations across Southern California will also donate 20 percent of customers’ checks to support Boyer’s family from March 6 through 8 when solicited.

20% of ur check will be given in support of fallen @whittierpd Officer Keith Boyer- any California Pizza Kitchen in SoCal #LASD #OfficerDown pic.twitter.com/ZPxrH8MQsg — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) March 2, 2017

Michael Christopher Mejia, the man suspected of killing Boyer, was charged Wednesday with two counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder, carjacking and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mejia, 26, is accused of shooting Boyer hours after allegedly killing his cousin, Roy Torres, in East Los Angeles.

If convicted, Mejia faces the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole.