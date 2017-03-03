The co-owners of Fit4Mom Conejo Valley Natascha Crecion and Jill Green joined us live to tell us all about their BodyBack Transformation program. Body Back Transformation is an 8-week, results-based, high-intensity workout and nutrition program designed by and for moms. The workouts offer high-intensity, interval formats that give clients a total-body workout. For more information on Fit4Mom Conejo Valley and their classes, visit their website or you can follow them on social media on instagram or facebook.
Get Your Body Back After Kids With Fit4Mom
