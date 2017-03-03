Get Your Body Back After Kids With Fit4Mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The co-owners of Fit4Mom Conejo Valley Natascha Crecion and Jill Green joined us live to tell us all about their BodyBack Transformation program. Body Back Transformation is an 8-week, results-based, high-intensity workout and nutrition program designed by and for moms. The workouts offer high-intensity, interval formats that give clients a total-body workout. For more information on Fit4Mom Conejo Valley and their classes, visit their website or you can follow them on social media on instagram or facebook.