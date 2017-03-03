Nearly a Week After 18-Year-Old Swimmer Went Missing, Body Found at Water Line in Huntington Beach

A decomposing body was found Friday morning at the water line on the sand in Huntington Beach nearly a week after a young swimmer went missing nearby, authorities said.

Two people reported a male victim found about 9:15 a.m., Lt. Claude Panis of Huntington Beach’s Marine Safety Division said.

The body matched the description of a male swimmer who was reported missing from Bolsa Chica State Beach on Saturday, but the victim has not been identified, Panis said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said over the weekend that searchers were looking for a missing swimmer who entered the water early Saturday evening and did not return.

The swimmer in that case was identified as Shaun Linn, an 18-year-old man. A Coast Guard helicopter and boat crew searched for the swimmer with the help of an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, state beach lifeguards and harbor patrol.

The effort was suspended Sunday morning after a 120-square-mile area was searched for more than 15 hours. A Coast Guard official told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday authorities did not expect to find Linn alive and were waiting for a body to be recovered.

The body found Friday morning was north of the pier, at 11th Street, Panis said.

It’s not clear where the Linn went into the water on Saturday, but the location of the body is a little less than 3 1/2 miles southeast of the main facilities at Bolsa Chica State Beach.

