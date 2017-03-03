NorCal Woman, 42, Arrested After Allegedly Having Sex With 3 High School Football Players

A Northern California woman has been accused of having sex with three Mount Shasta High School football players, authorities said.

Mary Frances Fletcher is seen in a booking photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Frances Fletcher, 42, was charged Thursday with four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count of dissuading a witness or victim of a crime, according to Siskiyou County Superior Court records.

She was arrested Tuesday following a criminal investigation that began last year.

In September 2016, the Mount Shasta Police Department received a complaint that Fletcher had sexual contact with three high school students, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

