NorCal Woman, 42, Arrested After Allegedly Having Sex With 3 High School Football Players

A Northern California woman has been accused of having sex with three Mount Shasta High School football players, authorities said.

Mary Frances Fletcher, 42, was charged Thursday with four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count of dissuading a witness or victim of a crime, according to Siskiyou County Superior Court records.

She was arrested Tuesday following a criminal investigation that began last year.

In September 2016, the Mount Shasta Police Department received a complaint that Fletcher had sexual contact with three high school students, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

