Thousands Remember 14-Year-Old Elias Rodriguez at Vigil in San Fernando

Nearly 3,000 people gathered on Friday night at a candlelight vigil to remember 14-year-old Elias Rodriguez who accidentally drowned in the Los Angeles River.

Rodriguez' went missing nearly three weeks ago while walking to his grandmother's house during a large storm.

"Today is a difficult day. At the same time it is a joyous one because I see how much Elias has impacted all of you," said Jesenia Vega, Elias' aunt.

Police believe Elias fell into the Pacoima Wash, which family members say he sometimes used as a shortcut, after leaving his school in San Fernando.

He was found eight days later on a piece of land by a volunteer.

"It wasn't the outcome I expected. I always thought we would have a huge party when we found him," said Vega."But we will celebrate his life because he became everyone's angel in the community."

The teenager's body likely traveled a distance of more than 20 miles from the area where he was last seen, with currents in the water at times reaching up to 70 mph.