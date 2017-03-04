× 1 Killed, 1 Injured in Pacific Palisades Townhouse Fire: LAFD

A woman was killed and another woman was injured in a townhouse fire in Pacific Palisades early Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident was reported about 3:50 a.m. in the 17000 block of Palisades Circle, said Capt. Erik Scott.

Responding firefighters found fire “blowing out” of the second story of a townhouse. Firefighters were concerned after getting reports of a person potentially trapped inside. The victim was eventually found and declared dead at the scene, Scott said. She was only described as being in her 50s.

Another woman, who apparently was trying to extinguish the blaze with a home extinguisher, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition for smoke inhalation, Scott said.

The fire was contained to the bedroom and a hallway, the captain said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.