All 36 People Killed in Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Died of Smoke Inhalation, Investigators Say

Smoke inhalation killed all 36 people who perished in a December fire at an Oakland warehouse, according to investigators.

The causes of death were confirmed Saturday by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau.

The Dec. 2 blaze broke out during a concert, trapping scores of people. The warehouse — known as the Ghost Ship — had an internal maze of structures, according to firefighters and former tenants, making it difficult for patrons to escape the quickly moving fire.

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 61.

