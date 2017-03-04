Family, Friends Attend Funerals of 2 SoCal Boys Killed in Separate Incidents

Family and friends of Elias Rodriguez, 14, and Jonah Hwang, 8, gathered for separate funeral services on Saturday after both boys were killed within weeks of each other. Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on March 4, 2017.