× Man Armed With Pipe Fatally Shot By LAPD at DTLA Carl’s Jr.

Los Angeles police fatally shot a man who was wielding a pipe outside a fast-food restaurant in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. outside the Carl’s Jr. restaurant near the intersection of Broadway and Olympic, according to Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers attempted to use Tasers but, after that proved ineffective, ultimately fired at the suspect, Preciado said. The man was transported to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Police did not release the identity of the deceased or the officers involved in the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.