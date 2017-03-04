Search Set to Continue for Child Who Went Missing After Hesperia Aqueduct Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A search for a boy who went missing after the car he was in crashed into an aqueduct in Hesperia earlier this week is set to continue Saturday morning, officials said.

A woman was killed and two children were taken to hospital after the crash Thursday night, but one of the children, 3-year-old Jeremiah Abbott, later died in the emergency room at Desert Valley Hospital, officials said.

The woman who was declared dead at the scene was identified as 31-year-old Christina Eileen Estrada.

The other child, 10-year-old Elijah Estrada was conscious and holding onto flotation buoys and had injuries. He is recovering at a hospital, his uncle said.

Rescuers were unable to find a third child— 2-year-old Noah Abbott —believed to be in the Volkswagen convertible when it was submerged in the aqueduct on Thursday. A search was suspended the night of the crash, but resumed Friday. It was halted again because of concerns over "water flow safety," on Friday, but the search was expected to continue about 8 a.m. Saturday.

The crash, which occurred near Main Street, remains under investigation, but officials said there is nothing to suggest that it was more than a “very tragic accident.”

The father of the children, who is an Iraq War veteran, was not in the car at the time of the crash, according to an uncle.

Two GoFundMe pages have been created to help the family with funeral and burial costs.