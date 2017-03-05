Fatal Two-Car Crash on Imperial Highway Kills 1, Injures 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least one person was dead and three were injured early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Imperial Highway in Brea, police said.

Authorities became aware of the collision around 2:40 a.m. when an officer on patrol came across the scene on State Route 90, also known as the Imperial Highway, near the intersection with Kraemer Boulevard, according to Brea Police Department Lt. Peter Rodriguez.

The officer found several people outside the two cars but was unsure whether they were ejected or got out of the vehicles and passed out nearby, Rodriguez said.

One woman was declared dead at the scene, officials said, and three other people were transported to the UC Irvine Medical Center in unknown condition. The victims' identities were also unknown.

The cause of the crash was unclear, but investigators said one driver may have run a red light.

At about 3 a.m., the road was closed in the area of the crash until further notice.