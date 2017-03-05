× Suspect Barricades Himself Inside Studio City Shopping Center; Complex Shut Down

A man was taken into custody Sunday night after barricading himself inside a storage area at a shopping center in Studio City, according to the North Hollywood Police Department.

Officers and K-9 units were called to a shopping center at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Laurelgrove Avenue around 7 p.m. with reports of a burglary.

There, they found a man barricaded in the rafters on the second floor, according to Sgt. Ljubetic.

Officers shut down the complex and treated the scene as containment for a burglary suspect, Ljubetic added.

The man was taken into custody without incident.