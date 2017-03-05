Man Fatally Stabbed at Metro Station in Koreatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was fatally stabbed at the Metro Purple Line station in Koreatown on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called to the Wilshire and Normandie station around 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. There, they found a Hispanic man suffering from a stab wound.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

The Wilshire and Normandie station is closed until the investigation is complete. Bus shuttle service is available from Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard and Western Avenue.

Check back for updates on this developing story.