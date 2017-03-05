× Riverside Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Shoots Man After He Runs Across Freeway

A Riverside sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Saturday night who the department says evaded deputies and failed to follow their commands.

Deputies from the department’s Cabazon station responded to a report of a suspicious person near businesses in the 48600 block of Seminole Road in Cabazon.

When deputies tried to make contact with the man, he ran across the freeway and was found, with the help of a helicopter, on a nearby road, according to a written statement by sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Chris Durham.

“The suspect continued to evade deputies and failed to obey deputies’ commands,” the statement said. “Officers attempted to take him into custody and an officer involved shooting occurred.”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.