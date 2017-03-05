Thousands of Immigrant Detainees Sue Private Prison Firm Over ‘Forced’ Labor

During part of her time in an immigrant detention center in Colorado, Grisel Xahuentitla spent six hours a day passing out trays before meals, scrubbing toilets and scouring showers.

She was participating in a voluntary work program that allows detainees to earn $1 a day to help with the upkeep of the facility.

“When you are in there, there’s not a lot of options for you,” said Xahuentitla, 33, recounting her four-month stay at the Aurora Detention Facility in 2014. “You’ve got to follow their rules; you got to do what they tell you.”

Shortly after her release, she and eight other former detainees filed a lawsuit against the operator of the facility, GEO Group, alleging the company was unfairly enriched by the program.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.