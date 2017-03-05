Violence Breaks Out at Pro-Trump Rally in Berkeley; 10 People Arrested

For the second time in a month, Berkeley was the scene of violent demonstrations as supporters of President Trump clashed with counter-protesters Saturday on the streets of the city.

At least 10 people were arrested and seven others were injured as a series of disturbances marred what was supposed to be a pro-Trump rally in the famously liberal community.

The unrest underscores the heightened political tensions that have taken hold since Trump took office in January.

Last month a scheduled appearance by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was canceled amid a violent protest on the UC Berkeley campus. That sparked a national debate — in which Trump himself took part — about the line between the right to demonstrate and protecting free speech that some find objectionable.

