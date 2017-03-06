× Afghan Family Detained During Layover at LAX Will Be Freed, Attorney Says

Federal officials have agreed to free an Afghan family that had been granted special immigration visas but were detained when they arrived in Los Angeles, said Mark Rosenbaum, an attorney with Public Counsel who is part of the legal team representing the family.

The family will be paroled while the merits of their case are deliberated in federal court, Rosenbaum said.

“We’re pleased with the response,” he said. “Unfortunately they never should have been in custody in the first place.”

The family had been extensively vetted and approved for the visas because of the father’s work with the U.S. government, according to a federal court petition filed Saturday seeking release of the family.

