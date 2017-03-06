After Motorcyclist’s ‘Dangerous Stunt’ on 60 Freeway, Officials Work to Block Copycats

Caltrans officials moved swiftly over the weekend to ensure a jaw-dropping stunt in which a motorcycle is jumped over a freeway in Riverside County was a one-off performance.

Using heavy machinery, boulders and tree trunks, an agency crew Saturday blocked a dirt ramp a motorcyclist used to soar across four lanes of traffic on the 60 Freeway.

A slickly edited video of the stunt was posted Friday on the Instagram account of Kyle Katsandris, a 24-year-old motocross enthusiast from San Clemente, and quickly became an Internet sensation viewed more than 90,000 times.

The video, which was set to music, showed the jump from five camera angles, including an aerial shot that law enforcement officials said was likely filmed with a drone.

