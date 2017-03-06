× Baby Who Was Not Breathing at North Hollywood Day Care Later Dies, LAPD Investigating

A baby boy who was not breathing while at a day care facility in North Hollywood later died at a hospital and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating, officials said Monday.

Authorities responded to the licensed facility in the 11100 block of Tiara Street about 2:30 p.m., Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

The 3-month-old baby was put down for a nap and when an employee came back, the baby was unresponsive, the officer said.

The baby was taken to a hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department where he later died.

Lopez said that it did not appear that foul play was involved and preliminary information suggests the incident was an accident.

LAPD’s abused child unit will be investigating the incident.