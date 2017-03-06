Calabasas Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Having Sex With Minors

A Calabasas woman was arrested last week on suspicion of having sex with minors, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department officials said Monday.

Gina Weisberg, 40, was arrested on March 2 on suspicion of three felony counts of “unlawful sexual intercourse” with a minor, three counts of oral copulation and three counts of lewd acts with a minor, officials said. She was also charged with two counts of furnishing a controlled substance and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Weisberg was released after posting bail, officials said. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

Police did not release any more details about Weisberg or the victims.

Anyone with information about Weisberg can call 877-710-5273.