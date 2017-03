Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in La Canada-Flintridge, where it is CHERRY BLOSSOM TIME at Descanso Gardens. Also in bloom, tulips and camellias.

To schedule your visit, please check the website:

Cherry Blossom Walks

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011

(818) 952-4390

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching!

Gayle