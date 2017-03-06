Man Finds Human Skull While Digging in Backyard of Buena Park Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation is underway Monday after homeowner in Buena Park found a human skull while digging a hole in his backyard over the weekend.

Police received a call from the home in the 8200 block of Commonwealth Avenue to report the discovery about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Buena Park Police Department Sgt. Mike Lovchik said.

The homeowner found the remains just a few feet from the surface while digging in his back yard and notified law enforcement, according to a statement from Buena Park police.

Coroner’s officials responded and confirmed the bones were human and very old, Lt. Brad Geyer said.

The remains appeared to be part of a human skull, according to authorities at the scene.

A cadaver dog was brought to the yard early Monday morning to search for any other indications of human remains on the lot.

“We’re at a standstill as to what exactly happened here,” Lovchik said.

The coroner’s office confiscated the bones for testing, authorities said.

A man who lives near the home described the neighborhood as “sketchy” and said the area was “kind of known for shady business.”

The homeowner was being cooperative with the investigation, Lovchik said.