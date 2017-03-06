Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Pedestrian Critically Injured in Santa Monica: Police

Police are searching for a driver involved in a crash that left a pedestrian critically injured in Santa Monica early Sunday morning.

The male pedestrian was struck in the 2400 block of Nielson Way about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. Santa Monica police found the pedestrian lying in the street, unresponsive and with significant head trauma.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in critical condition, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a news release on Monday.

The driver fled the scene.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a silver, 4-door, possible 2012-2016 Toyota Camry.

The vehicle may have substantial font end damage to the driver’s side, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Officer S. Pace at 310-458-8993.