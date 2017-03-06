× Khizr Khan Speech in Toronto Canceled After He Was Told His ‘Travel Privileges’ Are Under Review, Event Organizer Says

Gold Star father Khizr Khan has canceled a scheduled speech in Toronto after being told his “travel privileges are being reviewed,” according to the event organizer.

It was not immediately clear which government agency contacted him or what was under review. Khan has lived in the U.S. since 1980 and is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

He was scheduled to speak Tuesday at a luncheon hosted by the Toronto-based organization Ramsay Talks.

The two-hour event was slated to include a presentation and question-and-answer session on “what we can do about the appalling turn of events in Washington — so that we don’t all end up sacrificing everything,” according to the organizer.

