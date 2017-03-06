L.A. Readies to Vote Tuesday on Measures Seeking to Fight Homelessness, Curb Development

On March 7, voters in Los Angeles will tackle two large questions: whether to self-impose a tax to raise funds to curb homelessness with Measure H, and whether a moratorium on certain types of development should be imposed via Measure S. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 6, 2017.
