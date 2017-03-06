Man Accused of Threatening Police With a Knife in Custody Following 12-Hour Standoff in Orange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who threatened Orange police with a knife and prompted the evacuation of an apartment complex during a 12-hour standoff was arrested early Monday morning, police said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody shortly before 6 a.m., according to Orange Police Lt. Dan Adams.

Police responded to a report of a drunk driving crash around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Glassell Street, where they were confronted by a man brandishing a folding knife, Adams said. Police did not find the reported crash but gave chase after the suspect, who “appeared intoxicated,” got back in his vehicle and sped off.

The suspect drove about half a mile to an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Lemon Street, where he again threatened officers before barricading himself inside his residence, according to Adams.

