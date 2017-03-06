Police Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Robbers Who Possibly Cased Los Feliz Neighborhood, Pointed Handgun at 1 Victim

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two robbery suspects, one who pointed a gun at a victim, seen on surveillance camera in a Los Feliz neighborhood.

Around 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 9, two men drove in front of a home in the 3800 block of Amesbury Road, sat in their car for approximately 20 minutes and observed the patterns of homeowners, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Once the homeowner left to walk her dog, police said the two male suspects can be seen on surveillance video walking up the driveway and opening the front door.

The suspects ran away from the home without taking any property, soon after they realized people were still inside the house, police said.

An hour later police say the same suspects broke into a home in the 2500 block of Aberdeen Avenue and ransacked it.

The suspects were confronted by an employee of the house and ran away taking some property with them.

One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim, in an effort to dissuade her from chasing them, police said.

The suspects are believed to have cased the neighborhood two days before the incidents.

The first suspect was described as a White male, around 20-30 years-old, standing between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds.

He was seen wearing a black baseball cap, black shoes, black pants, and a black t-shirt with the logo “Bow Down Clothing” on the back. Police said he has tattoos on both forearms.

The second suspect was described as a White male, around 20-30 years old, standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing between 130 and 150 pounds.

He was seen wearing a red shirt with the word “Carlsbad” on the back, black pants, black shoes and tattoos on both forearms.

Police said both suspects are seen on surveillance video smoking before the incidents.

The suspect vehicle was described as a 2014-2015 Silver Kia Optima with only a rear license plate.

Police are asking residents who live in the neighborhood to check their surveillance cameras in hopes of getting license plate information that may have been captured on Feb. 9.