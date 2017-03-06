Previewing IHOP National Pancake Day With Miss America Savvy Shields

Posted 8:01 AM, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 08:21AM, March 6, 2017

IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day on Tuesday, March 7, by giving away a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and until 10 p.m. at some restaurants. Customers are encouraged to leave a donation that will support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.