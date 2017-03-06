Santa Ana Man Facing Arson Charge for Allegedly Setting Home on Fire After Family Dispute

A Santa Ana man suspected of setting his family’s house on fire after a dispute with one of his relatives was expected to be arraigned Thursday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office reported.

Jose Luis Martinez, Jr., 34, is facing one felony count of arson of an inhabited property and one felony count of unlawfully causing fire to an inhabited structure, the OCDA said in a news release.

Prosecutors say on Thursday at about 6:30 p.m., a resident of a two-story home in the 1000 block of West Washington Avenue called 911 to report a family dispute.

Officers responded and said Martinez was very combative.

They urged Martinez to come out of the house peacefully, but he retreated to his room and later set it on fire, police said.

No one else was inside the home when the fire started, police said.

The fire caused significant damage to the home and to portions of the next door neighbor’s house.

Martinez was arrested later that night about 9 p.m., police said.

If convicted, Martinez faces a maximum sentence of 9 years in state prison.

33.755758 -117.877426