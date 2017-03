Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 26-year-old man suspected of killing a Whittier Police officer was set to be arraigned Monday afternoon. Michael Mejia faces two counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder, carjacking and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the Feb. 20 shootings of his cousin and Officer Keith Boyer.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 6, 2017.