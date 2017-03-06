3-Legged Dog Finds Forever Home With Boy Who Lost Leg to Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Twelve-year-old Quinn and pit bull mix Logan became instant friends during an incredibly emotional adoption at a Sacramento animal shelter last week.

"When I saw him and the dog together the immediate reaction was a welling of tears, there were a lot of tears yesterday, joyful tears," Gina Knepp, with Front Street Animal Shelter, told FOX40.

Quinn is a cancer survivor. Two years ago the disease forced him to have his leg and hip amputated.

"Right after my surgery, I wanted a dog with three legs," he said. "That was the first thing I said when I woke up."

After an extensive search, Quinn's mom Teresa found the perfect three-legged dog through the shelter's Facebook page.

Thursday, she pulled her son out of school early in Napa and rushed to Sacramento. But when they arrived, someone else had reserved Logan.

"They were disappointed but decided to wait. So they sat down and waited and the woman changed her mind," Knepp said. Just like that, Quinn's wish was granted.

Teresa says her son has actually battled cancer twice, starting from when he was just a baby. She says treatments can be lonely and isolating but now he has a companion who also overcame a difficult journey.

Logan was picked up as a stray with a broken leg that had to be amputated. He recovered from surgery. Quinn beat cancer. Now the two fighters with the same unique challenge have each other.