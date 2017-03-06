Traffic Stop in Lake Isabella Uncovers Meth, Marijuana, ‘Magic’ Mushrooms and More

A typical drug bust in Kern County may involve opioids, marijuana, methamphetamine or any combination of those drugs and maybe another narcotic or two, authorities say.

A photo provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s office shows various drugs that were found after a traffic stop in Lake Isabella on March 5, 2017.

But in the early hours of Sunday morning in Lake Isabella, deputies conducting a traffic stop found all of the above and then some, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Ray Pruitt.

“It was kind of a hodgepodge of different types of drugs,” Pruitt said of the early-morning find. “The 3 pounds of ‘magic’ mushrooms are fairly uncommon for this area.”

According to sheriff’s officials, just after 12 a.m. deputies pulled over a vehicle near Claire Street and Irwin Avenue and uncovered the trove of drugs and paraphernalia.

