Traffic Stop in Lake Isabella Uncovers Meth, Marijuana, ‘Magic’ Mushrooms and More

A typical drug bust in Kern County may involve opioids, marijuana, methamphetamine or any combination of those drugs and maybe another narcotic or two, authorities say.

But in the early hours of Sunday morning in Lake Isabella, deputies conducting a traffic stop found all of the above and then some, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Ray Pruitt.

“It was kind of a hodgepodge of different types of drugs,” Pruitt said of the early-morning find. “The 3 pounds of ‘magic’ mushrooms are fairly uncommon for this area.”

According to sheriff’s officials, just after 12 a.m. deputies pulled over a vehicle near Claire Street and Irwin Avenue and uncovered the trove of drugs and paraphernalia.

