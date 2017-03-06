Valencia Carjacking Suspect Killed in Shootout With Police at Reno Casino: Officials

A man suspected in a Valencia carjacking last month was fatally shot by police at a casino in Reno, sheriff’s officials reported.

Steven Valenzuela, 24, of Las Vegas, was fatally shot on Feb. 23 after Reno police tried to stop him and two other people suspected in a robbery, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department reported.

Sheriff’s officials said Valenzuela was suspected of carjacking a man in the 27300 block of Tourney Road in Valencia on Feb. 19.

Police chased Valenzuela on foot into the Eldorado Casino, located at 345 N. Virginia St., and located him inside an elevator. Valenzuela was allegedly armed with a handgun and displayed it at an officer, sheriff’s officials said.

Police said Valenzuela refused to comply with verbal commands and instead advanced toward the officer, at which point the officer fired his weapon.

Valenzuela was struck at least once.

Police officers rendered aid, but Valenzuela was pronounced dead at the casino.

Investigators say Valenzuela was also wanted in connection with an armed robbery in St. George, Utah.