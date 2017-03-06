× Woman Injured in Silver Lake Officer-Involved Shooting: LAPD

A woman was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Silver Lake Monday afternoon, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Officers were called out to the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Edgecliffe Drive to assist the Los Angeles Fire Department with a combative person who allegedly had a gun, Officer Mike Lopez said.

An officer-involved shooting occurred at one point and the woman was shot.

It is unclear what the extent of her injuries were or if she was taken to a hospital.

LAPD officials asked residents to avoid the area during the investigation.

#LAPD Advisory: Media Staging Area for Rampart Area OIS is on Edgecliffe south of Sunset Blvd. Stay clear to avoid traffic. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 7, 2017

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.