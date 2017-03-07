× After Struggles With Violence, San Bernardino Leaders Wrote to Trump for Help,Only to Raise Local Suspicions

President Trump often invokes San Bernardino when he talks about the threat of terrorism.

But the city’s struggles with violence go far beyond the terrorist attack on Dec. 2, 2015, that killed 14 people at the Inland Regional Center. Its violent crime rate routinely ranks among the worst in the state. Last year, the city had the most homicides in two decades.

So when San Bernardino’s leaders heard that Trump was making comments about intervening in Chicago’s homicide problem, they sent him a letter asking for assistance.

“President Trump had gone to Chicago, or called out Chicago,” said City Manager Mark Scott. “We listened to that, and we were saying, ‘We’ll take help.’”

