After Summer’s Wildfire and Winter’s Heavy Rains, 5 Coastal Parks in Big Sur Area Remain Closed Indefinitely

If your spring break plans include hiking in the Big Sur area, it’s time to activate plan B. California state parks in the area received a double whammy in the past eight months that have kept popular coastal sites closed.

More than 130,000 acres around Big Sur were scorched by the Soberanes fire that burned from July to October last year. Heavy rains in February brought flooding and slides to the burn area, compounding the damage.

Some parks are closed indefinitely because of the fire, flooding or both.

Andrew Molera, Limekiln, Pfeiffer Big Sur and Julia Pfeiffer Burns state parks, as well as Pfeiffer Beach, are closed indefinitely, a parks website says.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.