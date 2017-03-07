Burglars Hit Yasiel Puig’s Sherman Oaks Home, Get Away With $170,000 in Stolen Goods

At least $170,000 worth of jewelry and other items were swiped from the Sherman Oaks home of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig last week, police officials said Tuesday.

The LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division is investigating the break-in, which happened the week of Feb. 27, according to Officer Lillian Preciado, a department spokeswoman.

No one was home at the time, and Preciado said it was not clear if the burglars specifically targeted Puig’s home.

Puig, who purchased the $1.8-million home in 2015, has been in Phoenix with the team for spring training.

