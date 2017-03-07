Connecticut Woman Arrested After Letting 10-Year-Old Son Drive, Posting Video on Facebook Live: Police

A Connecticut woman has been arrested after allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to drive her Jeep while she posted live video of the trip on Facebook.

Lisa Nussbaum, 38, of Monroe, about 50 miles northeast of New York City, was taken into custody March 3, according to local news media.

She was charged with risk of injury/impairing morals of a minor and was released on a promise to appear in court Friday, television station WTNH in New Haven reported.

Local residents called the Monroe Police Department after seeing video on Nussbaum’s Facebook page of her son driving her Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the Connecticut Post. The video was filmed from the SUV’s passenger seat.

The boy, who didn’t appear to be wearing a seatbelt, at one point said, “This is fun,” police told the newspaper.

“It was shocking to see somebody so young driving a vehicle on a roadway,” Monroe police Capt. Keith White told television station WCBS in New York.

“Everybody is watching, and people are reporting what they see on social media sites,” White added.

Police said Nussbaum admitted to the incident, which WCBS said occurred in December.

WCBS tried to speak to Nussbaum, but she did not come out of her home.