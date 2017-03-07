Death Investigation Underway After Man’s Body Found Near Azusa Aqueduct: LASD

A man’s body was found in Azusa near an aqueduct Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s officials reported.

Azusa police responded about 3:30 p.m. to an aqueduct located at Sierra Madre and Todd avenues, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was unclear how he died, sheriff’s officials said.

No other information was released.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.