DJ & Producer Steve Aoki Talks About His New Projects

World renowned DJ and producer Steve Aoki joined us live to talk about his new partnership with Spotify and Japan’s largest airline, All Nippon Airways to create custom playlists. He also talked about “Just Hold On”, his current global smash single with Louis Tomlinson, his documentary “I’ll Sleep When I Die” available on Netflix and some of his other projects. For more information on Steve, you can go to or follow him on social media.