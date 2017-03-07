World renowned DJ and producer Steve Aoki joined us live to talk about his new partnership with Spotify and Japan’s largest airline, All Nippon Airways to create custom playlists. He also talked about “Just Hold On”, his current global smash single with Louis Tomlinson, his documentary “I’ll Sleep When I Die” available on Netflix and some of his other projects. For more information on Steve, you can go to or follow him on social media.
DJ & Producer Steve Aoki Talks About His New Projects
Award-Winning Journalists Evelyn De Wolfe and George Lewis on Their New Book About KTLA Pioneer Klaus Landsberg
Danny Trejo Talks New Cantina in Heart of Hollywood
James Paxton Talks New ‘Punk Rock Horror Epic’
David Cassidy Talks New Christmas Album
The Legendary Rick Dees Discusses New Dessert Cookbook
The Legendary Keith Sweat Discusses Upcoming Vegas Residency
Dr. Paul Nassif Discusses New Anti-Aging Skincare Line ‘Bio-Clock’
On the Phone: Barry Jenkins Discusses his Golden Globe Award Nomination for Best Director
Real Estate Agent From Huntington Beach Suspected of Double Homicide in Deaths of 2 Women After Westminster House Fire
Sam Rubin Talks Funny Moments With Steve Carrell and Kristen Wiig at 2017 Golden Globes
Weird and Wacky California Laws That Go Into Effect January 1, 2017
Audrina Patrige Talks Newlywed Life and New Swimwear Line
Donald Trump Tweets MLK Salute, Meets With Martin Luther King III in New York