First Man to Receive Kidney Transplant at Children’s Hospital L.A. Returns After 50 Years to Celebrate Milestone

Tommy Hoag became Children's Hospital Los Angeles' first kidney transplant patient in 1967 when he was 6 years old, and the hospital believes he could be the longest surviving pediatric kidney transplant patient in the nation.

On Tuesday, 50 years later, he reunited with the nephrologist who was responsible for the surgery, Dr. Richard Fine.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on March 7, 2017.

Correction: A previous version of this post said Dr. Fine performed Hoag's kidney transplant. He recommended the surgery but did not perform it.