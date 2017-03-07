Iconic 1968 Mustang Steve McQueen Drove in ‘Bullitt’ Restored After Being Found in Scrapyard in Mexico

There are few cars more iconic than the 1968 Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in “Bullitt.”

But that car disappeared shortly after filming for the 1968 movie was completed and, despite the late actor’s attempts to locate and purchase it for his private collection, hasn’t been seen since.

Now a pair of car restorers claim to have found the car — in a scrapyard in Baja California — and brought it back to life.

And the country’s most respected Ford authenticator says it’s the real deal.

Whoa now. Has McQueen's lost "Bullitt" car been found? https://t.co/r7NdKiSIah Several experts say yes. pic.twitter.com/ersRbcPvJz — charles fleming (@misterfleming) March 6, 2017