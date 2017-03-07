L.A. Rams Ethan Westbrooks Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks was arrested Sunday in Sacramento on suspicion of felony domestic violence, police said.

Westbrooks, 26, was released Monday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Dept. website.

“We are aware of the serious allegations involving Ethan Westbrooks,” the Rams said in a statement Monday night. “We are in contact with authorities and are gathering more information. Per team policy, we will continue to respect the legal process and have no further comment at this time.”

In a news release, the Sacramento Police Dept. said it received a call Sunday at 9:06 p.m. regarding a custody dispute of a juvenile child.

