L.A. Voter Turnout at 11.45 Percent

Voter turnout for Los Angeles’ elections was pushing up slightly this evening and stood at 11.45 percent.

How does this compare?

Turnout in L.A. peaked at 76 percent in a 1969 runoff, when Tom Bradley was running to become the city’s first black mayor. He lost but unseated Mayor Sam Yorty four years later in a rematch.

Turnout was big again when Richard Riordan was elected mayor in a 1993 runoff, reaching 45 percent in the aftermath of riots sparked by the acquittal of white police officers for the beating of Rodney King, an African American.

