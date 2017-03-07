L.A. Voters Head to Polls for Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Polling places around Los Angeles opened at 7 a.m. for voters getting out early to take part in Tuesday’s Election Day.

Several decisions will be facing voters, including ballot measures S and H, several City Council and L.A. school board positions, and whether Angelenos will re-elect Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

County Measure H will determine whether to self-impose a tax to raise funds to spend on homelessness. The quarter-cent sales tax will produce a projected $3.55 billion for homeless programs across Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles Times reported. The tax would increase the sales tax rate to 9 percent for most of Los Angeles County, with some areas reaching 10 percent, and would continue for 10 years, according to the Times.

The measure needs a two-thirds majority to pass.

Los Angeles city Measure S, dubbed the slow-growth measure, would place new restrictions on large-scale developments, including imposing a two-year ban on real estate projects that require special planning approvals, such as increases in height or density, the Times reported. Garcetti has come out in opposition of the ballot proposal.

Garcetti is involved in his own race for re-election, which the Times reports he is widely expected to win despite facing a rising crime rate.