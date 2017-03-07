LAPD Shoots Carjacking Suspect After Pursuit Ends; Female Kidnapping Victim Stabbed Multiple Times

Los Angeles police chased a kidnapping and carjacking suspect Tuesday night beginning in South Los Angeles, in an incident that ended in an officer-involved shooting and a victim being stabbed multiple times.

The carjacking was reported about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of E. 102nd St., according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

The pursuit came to an end about 10 p.m in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Broadway in Compton, police said.

Once the truck stopped, the female kidnapping victim got out and was seen to be suffering from multiple stab wounds, police told KTLA.

At least one officer fired at the suspect, striking him several times in the abdomen, police told KTLA.

The victim was treated by emergency responders and transported to a hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No details were released about the suspect’s condition.

No other information was immediately released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.