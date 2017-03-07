Live Results: Los Angeles County Primary Election

Polling places in Los Angeles County are now closed and results are expected to trickle in throughout Tuesday evening as ballots are counted.

As of 7 p.m. a random sampling of voter turnout was at 11.45 percent, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office. Voters had several choices to make at the polls which are expected to have a significant impact on the city.

On the ballot was measures S and H, several City Council seats, L.A. school board positions and Angelenos also had to decide if they wanted to re-elect Mayor Eric Garcetti, which the Los Angeles Times reported he was expected to win.

County Measure H will determine whether to self-impose a tax to raise funds to spend on homelessness. The quarter-cent sales tax will produce a projected $3.55 billion for homeless programs across Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles Times reported. The tax would increase the sales tax rate to 9 percent for most of Los Angeles County, with some areas reaching 10 percent, and would continue for 10 years, according to the Times.

It took an early lead in the poles.

Los Angeles city Measure S, dubbed the slow-growth measure, would place new restrictions on large-scale developments, including imposing a two-year ban on real estate projects that require special planning approvals, such as increases in height or density, the Times reported. The measure fell behind as initial results came in just after 8 p.m.

Final hour of voting. Our random sampling of turnout posted at 11.45% as of 7PM. Pushing forward until polls close at 8PM. #MakeYourMark — Dean Logan, RR/CC (@LACountyRRCC) March 8, 2017