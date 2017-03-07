× Man in SUV Leads Authorities on Chase Through Lancaster

The driver of an SUV was taken into custody Tuesday following a wild high-desert pursuit that lasted more than an hour in Lancaster.

The chase started just after 11 a.m. when Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies tried to detain a man in connection with a possible assault with a deadly weapon, according to Officer Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol.

Deputies followed the driver as he led them down dusty roads and over open land in western Lancaster. After he drove through a large swath of tumbleweed and wild plants, the driver returned to the asphalt.

At that point, deputies hurled spike strips at the vehicle and the driver appeared to drive toward them, but did not hit them. The strip punctured at least one rear tire, which slowly disintegrated and left only a bare rim.

